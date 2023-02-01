 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,652.00 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,652.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 4,025.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.00 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 57.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 809.00 crore in December 2022 up 87.7% from Rs. 431.00 crore in December 2021.

UPL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,652.00 5,543.00 4,025.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,652.00 5,543.00 4,025.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,370.00 3,312.00 2,353.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 201.00 456.00 310.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 356.00 -260.00 -193.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 236.00 209.00 171.00
Depreciation 245.00 273.00 259.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 2.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,025.00 1,108.00 959.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.00 443.00 166.00
Other Income 345.00 70.00 6.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 564.00 513.00 172.00
Interest 149.00 131.00 95.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 415.00 382.00 77.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.00
P/L Before Tax 415.00 382.00 71.00
Tax 92.00 46.00 14.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 323.00 336.00 57.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 323.00 336.00 57.00
Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.48 0.75
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.48 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.48 0.75
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.48 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited