    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM's Big Announcements
    UPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,652.00 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,652.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 4,025.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.00 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 57.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 809.00 crore in December 2022 up 87.7% from Rs. 431.00 crore in December 2021.

    UPL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,652.005,543.004,025.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,652.005,543.004,025.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,370.003,312.002,353.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods201.00456.00310.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks356.00-260.00-193.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost236.00209.00171.00
    Depreciation245.00273.00259.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--2.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,025.001,108.00959.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.00443.00166.00
    Other Income345.0070.006.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax564.00513.00172.00
    Interest149.00131.0095.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax415.00382.0077.00
    Exceptional Items-----6.00
    P/L Before Tax415.00382.0071.00
    Tax92.0046.0014.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities323.00336.0057.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period323.00336.0057.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00153.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.304.480.75
    Diluted EPS4.304.480.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.304.480.75
    Diluted EPS4.304.480.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited