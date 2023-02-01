UPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,652.00 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,652.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 4,025.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.00 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 57.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 809.00 crore in December 2022 up 87.7% from Rs. 431.00 crore in December 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

