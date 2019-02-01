UPL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,216.00 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,216.00 crore in December 2018 up 14.11% from Rs. 1,942.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2018 down 93.1% from Rs. 145.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2018 down 25.29% from Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2017.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2017.

UPL shares closed at 786.50 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 4.58% over the last 12 months.