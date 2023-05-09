UPL shares shed 2% after March quarter net profit plunges 43%

markets

Agri-input company UPL Ltd fell over 2 percent as many brokerages cut its earnings target after the firm posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the March quarter. The major drag to the company's headline numbers were a one-time loss, weak operational metrics, and lower-than-expected growth in the Latin American market.

At 9.42am, the stock was trading at Rs 702 on the BSE, down 1.8 percent from its previous close, while benchmark Sensex edged up 0.11 percent to 61832.20 points.

The company's consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter plunged 43 percent from the previous year to Rs 792 crore. The numbers were far below the Street estimate of Rs 1,718 crore, reflecting an 11 percent rise from Rs 1,379 crore in the same quarter in FY21-22.

However, revenue for UPL increased 4 percent during Q4 FY22-23 to Rs 16,569 crore, but that too belied expectations of a 6 percent rise. The management has guided for 6-10 percent revenue growth and 8-12 percent EBITDA growth for FY2024. At the same time, it has cautioned that the first 1-2 quarters are likely to be challenging for the same reasons that depressed performance in Q4.

Here are the key brokerages expectations after earnings of UPL:

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage firm downgraded UPL to reduce and lowered its target price to Rs 690 a share from 830. Kotak said its earnings came in sharply below expectations on acute margin pressures due to price erosion in the post-patent product portfolio amid a resurgence in competition from China. These challenges will continue for at least another one-two quarters, and possibly longer if industry overcapacity is not corrected. The brokerage house has cut earnings per share by 16-19 percent for FY24-25.

"We continue to estimate 5 percent revenue growth for FY2024, as previously, but now cut our margin assumptions to reflect the competitive onslaught from China. In addition, increased finance costs also play a role in the cuts to our EPS estimates. Slower revenue growth should logically help increase cash flow in FY2024, thereby permitting further reduction in debt – this would definitely be a positive," Kotak said in its report.

Motilal Oswal Securities: The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has cut its earnings by 13-9 percent for FY24-25. Motilal has reiterated its neutral rating on UPL and kept its target price to Rs 750 a share. It expects a revenue/EBITDA/Adj PAT CAGR of 5 percent/6 percent/10 percent over FY23-25.

"Post re-opening of China, global agrochemical inventory level in the channel surged thereby driving the prices lower for UPLL’s key post-patented molecule. Considering the short-term challenges, the cash flow generation and debt repayments remain the key monitorables," Motilal said in its report.

Jefferies India: Jefferies has revised its earnings forecast downwards by 7 percent and 3 percent for FY24-25E, citing lower margins due to continued market headwinds in the first half of FY24. It now expects FY23-26 EBITDA CAGR at 8-9 percent, but forecast sales CAGR at 25 percent+, driven by deleveraging. The brokerage house has reiterated buy rating on inexpensive valuation with revised target of Rs 925 a share.