UPL Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 617 crore 

Agro chemical firm UPL Ltd on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 617 crore for the quarter ended March. The company's net profit stood at Rs 250 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 11,162 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 8,573 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the company's net profit increased to Rs 1,776 crore from Rs 1,491 crore in 2018-19.

Total income during the year rose to Rs 35,860 crore from Rs 22,077 crore in the previous year.



