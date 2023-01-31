UPL Q3 results: Net profit rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,087 crore

Crop protection products manufacturer UPL on January 31 reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,087 crore against Rs 937 crore reported in the year-ago period. It grew 34 percent sequentially compared to Rs 813 crore reported in the September quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 21 percent year on year to Rs 13,679 crore from Rs 11,297 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. It was up 9 percent sequentially from Rs 12,506 crore in the previous quarter.

Growth in reenue was attributed to marginal increase in volumes, higher realizations and favorable exchange rate.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 3,035 crore, up 14 percent from Rs 2,666 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, EBITDA was up 10 percent. EBITDA margin was at 22.2 percent contracting by 140bps as against 23.6 percent in the year-ago period. due to higher SG&A (Selling, general and administrative) expenses. In the September quarter, the margin was at 22.1 percent.

"We continued to see solid traction in Q3 FY23 following strong first half performance. The product prices remained firm leading to a healthy uptick in realizations. Grower margins remain strong due to elevated agriculture commodity prices, providing a good backdrop for the overall market. We also continued to invest in strengthening our customer relationships & farmer connect and towards building capabilities to drive differentiated and sustainable portfolio leading to higher SG&A in Q3. However, despite higher SG&A expenses, we have delivered a healthy 14% YoY growth in EBITDA." Mr. Mike Frank, CEO, UPL Global Crop Protection commented on the company's performance. Regional Update

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1230: Sharekhan

Latin and North America regions grew fastest at 28 percent and 30 percent YoY and reported sales of Rs 5,974 and Rs 2,745 crore for Q3FY23. India sales stood at Rs 1,075 growing 19 percent YoY and rest of the world grew at 12 percent YoY with sales standing at Rs 2,441 crore while Europe managed to grow 3 percent yearly at Rs 1,444 crore. (This is a developing story, please check back for more details.)

