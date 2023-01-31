English
    UPL Q3 results: Net profit rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,087 crore

    UPL Q3 results: The company reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated revenue at Rs 13,679 crore.

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 31, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

    Crop protection products manufacturer UPL on January 31 reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,087 crore against Rs 937 crore reported in the year-ago period.  It grew 34 percent sequentially compared to Rs 813 crore reported in the September quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

    Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 21 percent year on year to Rs 13,679 crore from Rs 11,297 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. It was up 9 percent sequentially from Rs 12,506 crore in the previous quarter.

    Growth in reenue was attributed to marginal increase in volumes, higher realizations and favorable exchange rate.

    The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 3,035 crore, up 14 percent from Rs 2,666 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, EBITDA was up 10 percent. EBITDA margin was at 22.2 percent contracting by 140bps as against 23.6 percent in the year-ago period. due to higher SG&A (Selling, general and administrative) expenses. In the September quarter, the margin was at 22.1 percent.