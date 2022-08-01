UPL Q1 Result | Profit jumps 29% to Rs 877 crore, firm raises full-year guidance

live bse live

Agriculture products and solutions provider UPL on August 1 reported a 29 percent year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 877 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 despite a one-time loss, supported by healthy top line and operating performance.

Revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter grew 27 percent to Rs 10,821 crore YoY, with growth from across regions, led by better product realisations (up 18 percent), a favourable exchange rate (up 3 percent), and higher volumes (up 6 percent).

"After a strong end to FY2022, we continued to see solid growth momentum in Q1FY23, as the strong agri commodity prices drove a significant uptick in price realisations as well as healthy demand from growers," CEO Jai Shroff said.

At the operating level, EBITDA for the June FY23 quarter increased by 26 percent to Rs 2,342 crore and the margin fell by 23 bps to 21.6 percent compared to the year-ago period. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Proactive pricing actions coupled with efficient supply chain management that led to the strong topline growth getting translated into robust operating profitability growth as well, Shroff added.

The company had an exceptional loss of Rs 78 crore in Q1FY23 against a loss of Rs 63 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. "Exceptional items for the periods reported mainly include cost related to losses due to fire, restructuring in Europe, litigation and severance related expenses," UPL said in a BSE filing.

Numbers were ahead of analysts' estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 606 crore on revenue of Rs 9,712 crore and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 2,042 crore with margin at 21.1 percent for the quarter, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

For the rest of the year, Shroff said the company was well poised to continue healthy growth momentum, as product realisations continued to remain strong, recent new launches continued to see good traction in the marketplace, and the overall demand outlook continued to be constructive.

Considering this positive outlook, "we have revised FY23 guidance upwards, expecting to achieve a revenue growth of 12-15 percent now versus 10 percent earlier, and EBITDA growth of 15-18 percent versus 12-15 percent earlier", he said.

UPL share price closed at Rs 769.50, up 3.95 percent on the BSE with volume of nearly 8 lakh shares.