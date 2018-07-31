App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL Q1 profit rises 6% to Rs 514 cr, higher finance cost restricts growth

Revenue from operations grew by 11 percent to Rs 4,134 crore compared to Rs 3,723 crore in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Agrochemical company UPL's first quarter profit increased 5.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 514 crore driven by growth across parameters, but higher finance cost hit bottomline.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 487 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 11 percent to Rs 4,134 crore compared to Rs 3,723 crore in same period last year.

India business growth stood at 12 percent, Latin America 17 percent, North America 8 percent, Europe 11 percent and Rest Of World at 6 percent while total volume growth for the quarter was at 8 percent.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) climbed 12.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 847 crore and margin expanded 25 basis points to 20.4 percent.

Finance cost during the quarter increased 119 percent to Rs 175 crore and other expenses rose 9 percent to Rs 994 crore compared to year-ago.

Meanwhile, the company, on July 20, signed a definitive agreement with Platform Specialty Products Corporation to acquire Arysta LifeScience Inc through its subsidiary UPL Corporation. The acquisition cost would be $4.2 billion in cash consideration.

At 14:17 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 648.95, up Rs 7.25, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Results #UPL

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.