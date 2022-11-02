 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,507.00 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,507.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 10,567.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 814.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.39% from Rs. 634.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,522.00 crore in September 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 1,978.00 crore in September 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in September 2021.

UPL shares closed at 717.05 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.

UPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,507.00 10,821.00 10,567.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,507.00 10,821.00 10,567.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,781.00 4,664.00 5,221.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,233.00 1,244.00 1,079.00
Depreciation 608.00 588.00 566.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 50.00 33.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,999.00 2,734.00 2,336.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,836.00 1,558.00 1,365.00
Other Income 78.00 73.00 47.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,914.00 1,631.00 1,412.00
Interest 644.00 519.00 359.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,270.00 1,112.00 1,053.00
Exceptional Items -43.00 -78.00 -40.00
P/L Before Tax 1,227.00 1,034.00 1,013.00
Tax 231.00 59.00 249.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 996.00 975.00 764.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 996.00 975.00 764.00
Minority Interest -155.00 -128.00 -140.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -27.00 30.00 10.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 814.00 877.00 634.00
Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.83 10.76 8.29
Diluted EPS 10.83 10.76 8.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.83 10.76 8.29
Diluted EPS 10.83 10.76 8.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
