UPL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,569.00 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,569.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.46% from Rs. 15,861.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 792.00 crore in March 2023 down 42.57% from Rs. 1,379.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,933.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.1% from Rs. 3,496.00 crore in March 2022.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.04 in March 2022.

UPL shares closed at 715.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.