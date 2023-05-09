English
    UPL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16,569.00 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16,569.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.46% from Rs. 15,861.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 792.00 crore in March 2023 down 42.57% from Rs. 1,379.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,933.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.1% from Rs. 3,496.00 crore in March 2022.

    UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.04 in March 2022.

    UPL shares closed at 715.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.

    UPL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,569.0013,679.0015,861.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16,569.0013,679.0015,861.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9,821.006,454.007,994.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,258.001,321.001,347.00
    Depreciation727.00624.00642.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----11.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,768.003,020.003,151.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,995.002,260.002,738.00
    Other Income211.00115.00116.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,206.002,375.002,854.00
    Interest906.00894.00800.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,300.001,481.002,054.00
    Exceptional Items-29.00-20.00-168.00
    P/L Before Tax1,271.001,461.001,886.00
    Tax311.00135.00265.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities960.001,326.001,621.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period960.001,326.001,621.00
    Minority Interest-288.00-273.00-356.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates120.0034.00114.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates792.001,087.001,379.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00153.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6813.5218.04
    Diluted EPS10.6813.5218.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6813.5218.04
    Diluted EPS10.6813.5218.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UPL
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm