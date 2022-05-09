UPL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,861.00 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,861.00 crore in March 2022 up 23.95% from Rs. 12,796.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,379.00 crore in March 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 1,063.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,496.00 crore in March 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 2,700.00 crore in March 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 18.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.75 in March 2021.

UPL shares closed at 786.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)