UPL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,861.00 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,861.00
|11,297.00
|12,796.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,861.00
|11,297.00
|12,796.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7,994.00
|5,154.00
|6,921.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,347.00
|1,166.00
|966.00
|Depreciation
|642.00
|600.00
|576.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-11.00
|--
|-50.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,151.00
|2,533.00
|2,308.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,738.00
|1,844.00
|2,075.00
|Other Income
|116.00
|70.00
|49.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,854.00
|1,914.00
|2,124.00
|Interest
|800.00
|529.00
|421.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,054.00
|1,385.00
|1,703.00
|Exceptional Items
|-168.00
|-53.00
|-80.00
|P/L Before Tax
|1,886.00
|1,332.00
|1,623.00
|Tax
|265.00
|167.00
|322.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,621.00
|1,165.00
|1,301.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,621.00
|1,165.00
|1,301.00
|Minority Interest
|-356.00
|-243.00
|-298.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|114.00
|14.00
|60.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,379.00
|936.00
|1,063.00
|Equity Share Capital
|153.00
|153.00
|153.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.04
|11.46
|12.75
|Diluted EPS
|18.04
|11.46
|12.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.04
|11.46
|12.75
|Diluted EPS
|18.04
|11.46
|12.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
