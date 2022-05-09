 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UPL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,861.00 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,861.00 crore in March 2022 up 23.95% from Rs. 12,796.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,379.00 crore in March 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 1,063.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,496.00 crore in March 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 2,700.00 crore in March 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 18.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.75 in March 2021.

UPL shares closed at 786.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

UPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,861.00 11,297.00 12,796.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15,861.00 11,297.00 12,796.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7,994.00 5,154.00 6,921.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,347.00 1,166.00 966.00
Depreciation 642.00 600.00 576.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -11.00 -- -50.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,151.00 2,533.00 2,308.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,738.00 1,844.00 2,075.00
Other Income 116.00 70.00 49.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,854.00 1,914.00 2,124.00
Interest 800.00 529.00 421.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,054.00 1,385.00 1,703.00
Exceptional Items -168.00 -53.00 -80.00
P/L Before Tax 1,886.00 1,332.00 1,623.00
Tax 265.00 167.00 322.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,621.00 1,165.00 1,301.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,621.00 1,165.00 1,301.00
Minority Interest -356.00 -243.00 -298.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 114.00 14.00 60.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,379.00 936.00 1,063.00
Equity Share Capital 153.00 153.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.04 11.46 12.75
Diluted EPS 18.04 11.46 12.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.04 11.46 12.75
Diluted EPS 18.04 11.46 12.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #UPL
first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.