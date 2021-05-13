UPL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,796.00 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,796.00 crore in March 2021 up 14.86% from Rs. 11,141.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,063.00 crore in March 2021 up 72.29% from Rs. 617.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,700.00 crore in March 2021 up 40.26% from Rs. 1,925.00 crore in March 2020.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in March 2020.

UPL shares closed at 684.35 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.30% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.