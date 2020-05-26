UPL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,141.00 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,141.00 crore in March 2020 up 30.69% from Rs. 8,525.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 617.00 crore in March 2020 up 199.51% from Rs. 206.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,925.00 crore in March 2020 up 43.76% from Rs. 1,339.00 crore in March 2019.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2019.

UPL shares closed at 371.15 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -45.13% over the last 12 months.