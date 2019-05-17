UPL Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,525.00 crore, up 49.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,525.00 crore in March 2019 up 49.8% from Rs. 5,691.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.00 crore in March 2019 down 72.05% from Rs. 737.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,339.00 crore in March 2019 down 13% from Rs. 1,539.00 crore in March 2018.

UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.47 in March 2018.

UPL shares closed at 970.85 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 33.75% over the last 12 months.