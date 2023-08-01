UPL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,963.00 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,963.00 16,569.00 10,821.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,963.00 16,569.00 10,821.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3,930.00 9,821.00 4,664.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,240.00 1,258.00 1,244.00 Depreciation 636.00 727.00 588.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 63.00 -- 33.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,457.00 2,768.00 2,734.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 637.00 1,995.00 1,558.00 Other Income 101.00 211.00 73.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 738.00 2,206.00 1,631.00 Interest 700.00 906.00 519.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.00 1,300.00 1,112.00 Exceptional Items -43.00 -29.00 -78.00 P/L Before Tax -5.00 1,271.00 1,034.00 Tax -164.00 311.00 59.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 159.00 960.00 975.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 159.00 960.00 975.00 Minority Interest 64.00 -288.00 -128.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -57.00 120.00 30.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 166.00 792.00 877.00 Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 150.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.33 10.68 10.76 Diluted EPS 1.33 10.68 10.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.33 10.68 10.76 Diluted EPS 1.33 10.68 10.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited