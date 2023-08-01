English
    UPL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,963.00 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:Net Sales at Rs 8,963.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 10,821.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2023 down 81.07% from Rs. 877.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,374.00 crore in June 2023 down 38.08% from Rs. 2,219.00 crore in June 2022.
    UPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.76 in June 2022.UPL shares closed at 624.70 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -18.59% over the last 12 months.
    UPL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,963.0016,569.0010,821.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,963.0016,569.0010,821.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,930.009,821.004,664.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,240.001,258.001,244.00
    Depreciation636.00727.00588.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies63.00--33.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,457.002,768.002,734.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax637.001,995.001,558.00
    Other Income101.00211.0073.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax738.002,206.001,631.00
    Interest700.00906.00519.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.001,300.001,112.00
    Exceptional Items-43.00-29.00-78.00
    P/L Before Tax-5.001,271.001,034.00
    Tax-164.00311.0059.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.00960.00975.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.00960.00975.00
    Minority Interest64.00-288.00-128.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-57.00120.0030.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates166.00792.00877.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00150.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3310.6810.76
    Diluted EPS1.3310.6810.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3310.6810.76
    Diluted EPS1.3310.6810.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

