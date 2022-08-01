UPL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,821.00 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,821.00 crore in June 2022 up 27.08% from Rs. 8,515.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 877.00 crore in June 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 677.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,219.00 crore in June 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 1,822.00 crore in June 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2021.

UPL shares closed at 741.10 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.