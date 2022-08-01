 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,821.00 crore, up 27.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,821.00 crore in June 2022 up 27.08% from Rs. 8,515.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 877.00 crore in June 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 677.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,219.00 crore in June 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 1,822.00 crore in June 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2021.

UPL shares closed at 741.10 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.

UPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,821.00 15,861.00 8,515.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,821.00 15,861.00 8,515.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,664.00 7,994.00 3,703.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,244.00 1,347.00 1,030.00
Depreciation 588.00 642.00 551.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 33.00 -11.00 -37.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,734.00 3,151.00 2,045.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,558.00 2,738.00 1,223.00
Other Income 73.00 116.00 48.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,631.00 2,854.00 1,271.00
Interest 519.00 800.00 607.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,112.00 2,054.00 664.00
Exceptional Items -78.00 -168.00 -63.00
P/L Before Tax 1,034.00 1,886.00 601.00
Tax 59.00 265.00 -152.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 975.00 1,621.00 753.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 975.00 1,621.00 753.00
Minority Interest -128.00 -356.00 -72.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 30.00 114.00 -4.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 877.00 1,379.00 677.00
Equity Share Capital 150.00 153.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.76 18.04 8.08
Diluted EPS 10.76 18.04 8.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.76 18.04 8.08
Diluted EPS 10.76 18.04 8.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
