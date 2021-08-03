UPL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,515.00 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,515.00 crore in June 2021 up 8.71% from Rs. 7,833.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 677.00 crore in June 2021 up 22.87% from Rs. 551.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,822.00 crore in June 2021 down 4.05% from Rs. 1,899.00 crore in June 2020.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.20 in June 2020.

UPL shares closed at 791.05 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)