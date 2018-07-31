UPL consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4,134.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,134.00 5,691.00 3,723.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,134.00 5,691.00 3,723.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,839.00 2,902.00 1,647.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 454.00 430.00 412.00 Depreciation 175.00 184.00 158.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,045.00 938.00 973.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 621.00 1,237.00 533.00 Other Income 123.00 118.00 101.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 744.00 1,355.00 634.00 Interest 174.00 410.00 80.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 570.00 945.00 554.00 Exceptional Items -4.00 -6.00 -19.00 P/L Before Tax 566.00 939.00 535.00 Tax 52.00 166.00 48.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 514.00 773.00 487.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 514.00 773.00 487.00 Minority Interest -2.00 -- -2.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.00 -36.00 -12.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 510.00 737.00 473.00 Equity Share Capital 102.00 102.00 102.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.06 14.47 9.36 Diluted EPS 10.06 14.47 9.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.06 14.47 9.36 Diluted EPS 10.06 14.47 9.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited