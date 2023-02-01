UPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,679.00
|12,507.00
|11,297.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,679.00
|12,507.00
|11,297.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,454.00
|5,781.00
|5,154.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,321.00
|1,233.00
|1,166.00
|Depreciation
|624.00
|608.00
|600.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|50.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,020.00
|2,999.00
|2,533.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,260.00
|1,836.00
|1,844.00
|Other Income
|115.00
|78.00
|70.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,375.00
|1,914.00
|1,914.00
|Interest
|894.00
|644.00
|529.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,481.00
|1,270.00
|1,385.00
|Exceptional Items
|-20.00
|-43.00
|-53.00
|P/L Before Tax
|1,461.00
|1,227.00
|1,332.00
|Tax
|135.00
|231.00
|167.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,326.00
|996.00
|1,165.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,326.00
|996.00
|1,165.00
|Minority Interest
|-273.00
|-155.00
|-243.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|34.00
|-27.00
|14.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,087.00
|814.00
|936.00
|Equity Share Capital
|150.00
|150.00
|153.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.52
|10.83
|11.46
|Diluted EPS
|13.52
|10.83
|11.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.52
|10.83
|11.46
|Diluted EPS
|13.52
|10.83
|11.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited