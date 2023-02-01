 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 11,297.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,087.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 936.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,999.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 2,514.00 crore in December 2021.

UPL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,679.00 12,507.00 11,297.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,679.00 12,507.00 11,297.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,454.00 5,781.00 5,154.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,321.00 1,233.00 1,166.00
Depreciation 624.00 608.00 600.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 50.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,020.00 2,999.00 2,533.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,260.00 1,836.00 1,844.00
Other Income 115.00 78.00 70.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,375.00 1,914.00 1,914.00
Interest 894.00 644.00 529.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,481.00 1,270.00 1,385.00
Exceptional Items -20.00 -43.00 -53.00
P/L Before Tax 1,461.00 1,227.00 1,332.00
Tax 135.00 231.00 167.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,326.00 996.00 1,165.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,326.00 996.00 1,165.00
Minority Interest -273.00 -155.00 -243.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 34.00 -27.00 14.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,087.00 814.00 936.00
Equity Share Capital 150.00 150.00 153.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.52 10.83 11.46
Diluted EPS 13.52 10.83 11.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.52 10.83 11.46
Diluted EPS 13.52 10.83 11.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited