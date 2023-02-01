UPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 11,297.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,087.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 936.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,999.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 2,514.00 crore in December 2021.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 13.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.46 in December 2021.

