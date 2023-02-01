English
    UPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13,679.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 11,297.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,087.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.13% from Rs. 936.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,999.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 2,514.00 crore in December 2021.

    UPL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,679.0012,507.0011,297.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13,679.0012,507.0011,297.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,454.005,781.005,154.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,321.001,233.001,166.00
    Depreciation624.00608.00600.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--50.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,020.002,999.002,533.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,260.001,836.001,844.00
    Other Income115.0078.0070.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,375.001,914.001,914.00
    Interest894.00644.00529.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,481.001,270.001,385.00
    Exceptional Items-20.00-43.00-53.00
    P/L Before Tax1,461.001,227.001,332.00
    Tax135.00231.00167.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,326.00996.001,165.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,326.00996.001,165.00
    Minority Interest-273.00-155.00-243.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates34.00-27.0014.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,087.00814.00936.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00153.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5210.8311.46
    Diluted EPS13.5210.8311.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5210.8311.46
    Diluted EPS13.5210.8311.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited