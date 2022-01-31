UPL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,297.00 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,297.00 crore in December 2021 up 23.79% from Rs. 9,126.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 936.00 crore in December 2021 up 17.88% from Rs. 794.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,514.00 crore in December 2021 up 10.8% from Rs. 2,269.00 crore in December 2020.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.38 in December 2020.

UPL shares closed at 790.55 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 48.07% over the last 12 months.