UPL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,126.00 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,126.00 crore in December 2020 up 2.63% from Rs. 8,892.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 794.00 crore in December 2020 up 13.27% from Rs. 701.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,269.00 crore in December 2020 up 6.93% from Rs. 2,122.00 crore in December 2019.

UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.16 in December 2019.

UPL shares closed at 533.90 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.