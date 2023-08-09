English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UPIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in June 2023 down 40.5% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2023 up 73.81% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2023 up 271.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2022.

    UPIL shares closed at 409.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and -28.89% over the last 12 months.

    Universus Photo Imagings Limit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.678.1712.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.678.1712.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.234.525.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.010.335.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.890.19-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.520.55
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.821.303.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.051.24-0.49
    Other Income10.147.683.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.198.922.97
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.198.922.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.198.922.97
    Tax2.762.15-1.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.436.774.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.436.774.85
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.706.184.43
    Diluted EPS7.706.184.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.706.184.43
    Diluted EPS7.706.184.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Universus Photo Imagings Limit #UPIL
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!