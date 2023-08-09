UPIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in June 2023 down 40.5% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2023 up 73.81% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2023 up 271.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2022.

UPIL shares closed at 409.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and -28.89% over the last 12 months.