 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 up 184.12% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

Universus Photo Imagings Limit
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.88 12.28 13.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.88 12.28 13.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.76 5.83 6.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.33 3.77 3.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.03 -1.06 -0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.52 0.69
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.24 6.91 1.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.01 -3.76 2.39
Other Income 23.83 7.00 5.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.84 3.24 8.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.84 3.24 8.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.84 3.24 8.17
Tax 2.65 2.04 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.19 1.20 7.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.19 1.20 7.81
Equity Share Capital 10.95 10.95 10.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.28 1.09 7.13
Diluted EPS 20.28 1.09 7.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.28 1.09 7.13
Diluted EPS 20.28 1.09 7.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited