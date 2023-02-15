UPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 up 184.12% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.