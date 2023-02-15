English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 up 184.12% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

    UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2021.

    UPIL shares closed at 418.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.

    Universus Photo Imagings Limit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8812.2813.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8812.2813.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.765.836.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.333.773.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.03-1.06-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.520.69
    Depreciation0.070.070.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.246.911.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.01-3.762.39
    Other Income23.837.005.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.843.248.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.843.248.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.843.248.17
    Tax2.652.040.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.191.207.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.191.207.81
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.281.097.13
    Diluted EPS20.281.097.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.281.097.13
    Diluted EPS20.281.097.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Universus Photo Imagings Limit #UPIL
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm