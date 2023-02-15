UPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.19 crore in December 2022 up 184.12% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.13 in December 2021.

UPIL shares closed at 418.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.