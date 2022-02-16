UPIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.75 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.75 crore in December 2021 up 10.89% from Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2021 up 81.21% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021 up 41.4% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2020.

UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.94 in December 2020.

UPIL shares closed at 925.30 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 218.68% returns over the last 6 months and 380.80% over the last 12 months.