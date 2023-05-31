UPIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, down 46.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.14% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.89 crore in March 2023 down 108.2% from Rs. 425.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 down 98.06% from Rs. 464.05 crore in March 2022.
UPIL shares closed at 399.20 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.35% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.
|Universus Photo Imagings Limit
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.17
|9.88
|15.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.17
|9.88
|15.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.52
|5.76
|5.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.33
|3.33
|5.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-2.03
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.50
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|1.24
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.24
|1.01
|2.55
|Other Income
|7.68
|23.83
|461.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.92
|24.84
|464.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.92
|24.84
|464.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.92
|24.84
|464.00
|Tax
|2.15
|2.65
|79.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.77
|22.19
|384.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.77
|22.19
|384.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-41.66
|-50.23
|41.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.89
|-28.04
|425.65
|Equity Share Capital
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.87
|-25.62
|388.84
|Diluted EPS
|-31.87
|-25.62
|388.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.87
|-25.62
|388.84
|Diluted EPS
|-31.87
|-25.62
|388.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited