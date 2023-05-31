UPIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, down 46.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.14% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.89 crore in March 2023 down 108.2% from Rs. 425.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 down 98.06% from Rs. 464.05 crore in March 2022.

UPIL shares closed at 399.20 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.35% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.