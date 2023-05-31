English
    UPIL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, down 46.14% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.14% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.89 crore in March 2023 down 108.2% from Rs. 425.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 down 98.06% from Rs. 464.05 crore in March 2022.

    UPIL shares closed at 399.20 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.35% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.

    Universus Photo Imagings Limit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.179.8815.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.179.8815.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.525.765.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.333.335.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-2.030.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.500.63
    Depreciation0.070.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.301.240.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.012.55
    Other Income7.6823.83461.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9224.84464.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9224.84464.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9224.84464.00
    Tax2.152.6579.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7722.19384.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7722.19384.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-41.66-50.2341.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.89-28.04425.65
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-31.87-25.62388.84
    Diluted EPS-31.87-25.62388.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-31.87-25.62388.84
    Diluted EPS-31.87-25.62388.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

