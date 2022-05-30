 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore, up 20.88% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore in March 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.65 crore in March 2022 up 2489.95% from Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.05 crore in March 2022 up 14178.46% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 388.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in March 2021.

UPIL shares closed at 554.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Universus Photo Imagings Limit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.17 13.75 12.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.17 13.75 12.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.71 6.16 4.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.00 3.53 3.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 -0.44 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.69 0.68
Depreciation 0.05 0.13 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.91 1.29 0.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.55 2.39 2.31
Other Income 461.45 5.78 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 464.00 8.17 3.14
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 464.00 8.17 3.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 464.00 8.17 3.14
Tax 79.66 0.36 0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 384.34 7.81 2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 384.34 7.81 2.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 41.31 -5.72 -20.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 425.65 2.09 -17.81
Equity Share Capital 10.95 10.95 10.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 388.84 1.91 -16.27
Diluted EPS 388.84 1.91 -16.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 388.84 1.91 -16.27
Diluted EPS 388.84 1.91 -16.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
