UPIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore, up 20.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore in March 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.65 crore in March 2022 up 2489.95% from Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.05 crore in March 2022 up 14178.46% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

UPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 388.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in March 2021.

UPIL shares closed at 554.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)