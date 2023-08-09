English
    UPIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in June 2023 down 40.5% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2023 down 210.87% from Rs. 31.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2023 up 271.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    UPIL shares closed at 409.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and -28.89% over the last 12 months.

    Universus Photo Imagings Limit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.678.1712.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.678.1712.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.234.525.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.010.335.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.890.19-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.520.55
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.821.303.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.051.24-0.49
    Other Income10.147.683.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.198.922.97
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.198.922.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.198.922.97
    Tax2.762.15-1.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.436.774.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.436.774.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-43.62-41.6626.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-35.19-34.8931.74
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.14-31.8728.99
    Diluted EPS-32.14-31.8728.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.14-31.8728.99
    Diluted EPS-32.14-31.8728.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

