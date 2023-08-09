UPIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in June 2023 down 40.5% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2023 down 210.87% from Rs. 31.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2023 up 271.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

UPIL shares closed at 409.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and -28.89% over the last 12 months.