UPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2022 down 1441.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.
UPIL shares closed at 408.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.69% returns over the last 6 months and -56.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Universus Photo Imagings Limit
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.88
|12.28
|13.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.88
|12.28
|13.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.76
|5.83
|6.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.33
|3.77
|3.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.03
|-1.06
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.52
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|6.91
|1.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|-3.76
|2.39
|Other Income
|23.83
|7.00
|5.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.84
|3.24
|8.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.84
|3.24
|8.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.84
|3.24
|8.17
|Tax
|2.65
|2.04
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.19
|1.20
|7.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.19
|1.20
|7.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-50.23
|-14.47
|-5.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.04
|-13.27
|2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.62
|-12.12
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-25.62
|-12.12
|1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.62
|-12.12
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-25.62
|-12.12
|1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited