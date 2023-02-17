 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2022 down 1441.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

Universus Photo Imagings Limit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.88 12.28 13.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.88 12.28 13.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.76 5.83 6.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.33 3.77 3.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.03 -1.06 -0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.52 0.69
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.24 6.91 1.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.01 -3.76 2.39
Other Income 23.83 7.00 5.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.84 3.24 8.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.84 3.24 8.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.84 3.24 8.17
Tax 2.65 2.04 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.19 1.20 7.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.19 1.20 7.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -50.23 -14.47 -5.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -28.04 -13.27 2.09
Equity Share Capital 10.95 10.95 10.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.62 -12.12 1.91
Diluted EPS -25.62 -12.12 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.62 -12.12 1.91
Diluted EPS -25.62 -12.12 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited