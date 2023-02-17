UPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2022 down 1441.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

UPIL shares closed at 408.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.69% returns over the last 6 months and -56.22% over the last 12 months.