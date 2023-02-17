English
    UPIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, down 28.15% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in December 2022 down 28.15% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2022 down 1441.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2021.

    UPIL shares closed at 408.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.69% returns over the last 6 months and -56.22% over the last 12 months.

    Universus Photo Imagings Limit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8812.2813.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8812.2813.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.765.836.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.333.773.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.03-1.06-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.520.69
    Depreciation0.070.070.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.246.911.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.01-3.762.39
    Other Income23.837.005.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.843.248.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.843.248.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.843.248.17
    Tax2.652.040.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.191.207.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.191.207.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-50.23-14.47-5.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-28.04-13.272.09
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.62-12.121.91
    Diluted EPS-25.62-12.121.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.62-12.121.91
    Diluted EPS-25.62-12.121.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am