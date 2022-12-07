Upbeat Indian equities pin hopes on Union Budget for the rally to sustain

Indian equity indices are near fresh record highs amid a fairly uncertain global environment where geopolitical events and widespread central bank tightening have cut short many rallies.

The upbeat sentiment driving domestic indices are confined largely to select sectors such as financial institutions, real estate, metals and oil and gas. While the rally in equities has become more broad-based in recent times, the breadth of gains remains limited.

Both the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - gained nearly 9 percent each over the past two months. During the same period, the BSE Metal index was the top gainer after rising 15 percent followed by Oil & Gas and Realty index which jumped 15 percent and 10 percent.

Multiple factors have contributed to the gains in the market, but one of the biggest drivers have been the earnings performance of sectors where shares have gained the most. Indian companies are expected to report strong profitability in the current year despite global headwinds.

Much of the credit goes to the government’s measures such as production linked schemes, credit guarantee schemes and expenditure towards infrastructure that intends to kickstart the private capex cycle. This push towards private capex and infrastructure by the government is also seen as a major multiplier for India, especially at a time when most other markets fear a slide into recession next year.

Analysts of foreign brokerages - from Morgan Stanley to Credit Suisse - expect the Indian markets to continue outperforming the rest of the emerging market, even though concerns of valuations persist.

“We believe India is set to surpass Japan and Germany to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and will have the third-largest stock market by the end of this decade,” wrote Morgan Stanley analysts in a report last month. Market participants hope that the government would continue with its push towards infrastructure spending and announce measures that would attract more funds from the private sector. In the past two months, for example, railway stocks have been trading higher on the news reports that the government may divest stake in some listed railway firms. "The general expectation is accelerated spending with a special focus on rural and infrastructure build-up. The industry will also expect a sustained momentum in central government capex to push economic growth. There would also be a strong expectation of changes in personal income tax to help migrate to the new tax regime. The focus would be to see strong growth even if it comes at the cost of slippage on fiscal deficit," said Manish Jain, Fund Manager, Coffee Can PMS, Ambit Asset Management. The BJP-led Narendra Modi government came into power in May 2014 and it is going to be its 11th Union Budget. Historically, the budget have caused an underhanded impact on the equity markets since government policies tend to dictate private sector investments or lack of it. The government’s measures in the previous two budgets have resulted in sharp gains for the markets as these measures somewhat thwarted the impact of the pandemic on private sector balance sheets. In the past 10 years, on the Budget day, both the Sensex and the Nifty declined five times, while they closed higher the other times. The flagship indices have risen six-folds each one week before and after the Budget. In the case of one month before and after the Budget, they gained 5 and 6 times respectively, in the past 10 years. The returns, shown in the graph, are for the period on the Budget day, one week, one month and three months prior and after the Budget. They include one interim Budget announcement in February 2019. The forthcoming Budget will be the last full Budget before the general elections in 2024. Analysts expect that ahead of the election the government is likely to choose to increase the social sector funding at the expense of capital expenditure next year. That said, the thrust on infrastructure spending could continue albeit slightly restricted. Industry lobbies have begun to suggest tax relaxations to boost investment but there are concerns the government could relook at the long term capital gains tax to boost its own spending capacity. In the past, tax changes have had a bigger impact on markets than other measures. Even so, the influence of the biggest tax reform—the goods and services tax—on the economy is still playing out. Formalisation of the economy through GST was initially disruptive and contributed to the rather skewed K-shaper recovery after the pandemic. But as it was expected to fetch benefits in the long term, it seems to be finally reflecting in the markets. As the formally listed sectors continue to grow, equities may continue to shine. The Union Budget’s measures will determine whether the good times will continue to roll out for the markets.

Ravindra Sonavane

