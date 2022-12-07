 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Upbeat Indian equities pin hopes on Union Budget for the rally to sustain

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

In the past 10 years, on the Budget day, both the Sensex and the Nifty declined five times while they closed higher the other times. In the previous two years, the two benchmark indices closed higher

Indian equity indices are near fresh record highs amid a fairly uncertain global environment where geopolitical events and widespread central bank tightening have cut short many rallies.

The upbeat sentiment driving domestic indices are confined largely to select sectors such as financial institutions, real estate, metals and oil and gas. While the rally in equities has become more broad-based in recent times, the breadth of gains remains limited.

Both the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - gained nearly 9 percent each over the past two months. During the same period, the BSE Metal index was the top gainer after rising 15 percent followed by Oil & Gas and Realty index which jumped 15 percent and 10 percent.

Multiple factors have contributed to the gains in the market, but one of the biggest drivers have been the earnings performance of sectors where shares have gained the most. Indian companies are expected to report strong profitability in the current year despite global headwinds.

Much of the credit goes to the government’s measures such as production linked schemes, credit guarantee schemes and expenditure towards infrastructure that intends to kickstart the private capex cycle. This push towards private capex and infrastructure by the government is also seen as a major multiplier for India, especially at a time when most other markets fear a slide into recession next year.

Analysts of foreign brokerages - from Morgan Stanley to Credit Suisse - expect the Indian markets to continue outperforming the rest of the emerging market, even though concerns of valuations persist.