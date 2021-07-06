Upasana Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 98.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 98.06% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 145.67% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Upasana Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2020.

Upasana Finance shares closed at 15.60 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.51% returns over the last 6 months and -2.50% over the last 12 months.