Upasana Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 54.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 54.05% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 22.26% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Upasana Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Upasana Finance shares closed at 13.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.