UP Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, up 80.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in March 2023 up 80.11% from Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 up 139.62% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2023 up 146.35% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.77 in March 2022.

UP Hotels shares closed at 608.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.