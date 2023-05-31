English
    UP Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, up 80.11% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UP Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in March 2023 up 80.11% from Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 up 139.62% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2023 up 146.35% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

    UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.77 in March 2022.

    UP Hotels shares closed at 608.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.

    UP Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.8841.5623.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.8841.5623.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.175.883.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.586.045.15
    Depreciation1.871.910.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7614.629.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5113.123.73
    Other Income0.800.551.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3213.664.80
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3113.654.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3113.654.79
    Tax3.543.441.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.7610.223.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.7610.223.66
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2318.926.77
    Diluted EPS16.2318.926.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2318.926.77
    Diluted EPS16.2318.926.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm