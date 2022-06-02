UP Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore, up 63.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.25 crore in March 2022 up 63.28% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022 up 324.05% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 146.15% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

UP Hotels shares closed at 417.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)