UP Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.74 crore, up 22.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.74 crore in March 2019 up 22.1% from Rs. 28.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2019 up 127.77% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2019 up 42.11% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2018.

UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2018.

UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)