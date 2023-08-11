English
    UP Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UP Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore in June 2023 up 4.09% from Rs. 25.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2023 up 26.42% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2023 up 18.43% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

    UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.61 in June 2022.

    UP Hotels shares closed at 772.30 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 61.65% over the last 12 months.

    UP Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9841.8825.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9841.8825.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.925.174.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.166.585.23
    Depreciation1.941.871.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1316.7610.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.8411.514.16
    Other Income1.060.800.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9012.324.78
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.8912.314.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.8912.314.77
    Tax1.383.541.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.518.763.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.518.763.57
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3616.236.61
    Diluted EPS8.3616.236.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3616.236.61
    Diluted EPS8.3616.236.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

