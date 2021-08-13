UP Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, up 345.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in June 2021 up 345.14% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2021 up 22.46% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021 up 30.22% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2020.

UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)