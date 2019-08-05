UP Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore, down 4.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UP Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore in June 2019 down 4.62% from Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2019 down 38.2% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 285% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.
UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 11:45 am