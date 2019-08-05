UP Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore, down 4.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore in June 2019 down 4.62% from Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2019 down 38.2% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 285% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.

UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)