UP Hotels standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 19.34 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.34 28.45 17.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.34 28.45 17.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.33 4.13 2.95 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 3.29 2.84 3.06 Employees Cost 7.28 8.12 6.76 Depreciation 1.79 1.77 1.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.08 8.60 5.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.43 2.98 -3.15 Other Income 0.83 1.90 0.98 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.59 4.88 -2.18 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.60 4.87 -2.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.60 4.87 -2.18 Tax -0.44 2.31 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 2.56 -2.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 2.56 -2.18 Equity Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.13 4.74 -4.04 Diluted EPS -2.13 4.74 -4.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.13 4.74 -4.04 Diluted EPS -2.13 4.74 -4.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited