UP Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UP Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore in December 2022 up 44.35% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 59.02% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2022 up 41.93% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

UP Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.56 21.46 28.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.56 21.46 28.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.88 3.94 4.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.04 5.47 4.60
Depreciation 1.91 1.81 2.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.62 10.85 9.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.12 -0.61 7.90
Other Income 0.55 1.71 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.66 1.10 8.59
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.65 1.09 8.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.65 1.09 8.58
Tax 3.44 0.27 2.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.22 0.82 6.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.22 0.82 6.42
Equity Share Capital 5.40 5.40 5.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.92 1.51 11.90
Diluted EPS 18.92 1.51 11.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.92 1.51 11.90
Diluted EPS 18.92 1.51 11.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited