UP Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore in December 2022 up 44.35% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 59.02% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2022 up 41.93% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.