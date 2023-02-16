English
    UP Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UP Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore in December 2022 up 44.35% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 59.02% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2022 up 41.93% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

    UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 18.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.90 in December 2021.

    UP Hotels shares closed at 602.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months

    UP Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.5621.4628.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.5621.4628.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.883.944.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.045.474.60
    Depreciation1.911.812.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6210.859.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.12-0.617.90
    Other Income0.551.710.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.661.108.59
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.651.098.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.651.098.58
    Tax3.440.272.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.220.826.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.220.826.42
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.921.5111.90
    Diluted EPS18.921.5111.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.921.5111.90
    Diluted EPS18.921.5111.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:11 am