UP Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore in December 2022 up 44.35% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 59.02% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2022 up 41.93% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 18.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.90 in December 2021.

UP Hotels shares closed at 602.70 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months