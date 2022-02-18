UP Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore, up 99.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.79 crore in December 2021 up 99.02% from Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021 up 526.9% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021 up 260.86% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020.

UP Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2020.

UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)