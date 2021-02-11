UP Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore, down 57.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore in December 2020 down 57.19% from Rs. 33.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2020 down 83.11% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020 down 70.14% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2019.

UP Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.24 in December 2019.

UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)