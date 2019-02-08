UP Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.44 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.44 crore in December 2018 up 1.42% from Rs. 31.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2018 down 32.48% from Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2018 down 7.12% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2017.

UP Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.98 in December 2017.

UP Hotels shares closed at 297.70 on August 10, 2015 (BSE)