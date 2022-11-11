 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UNO Minda Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,807.01 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UNO Minda are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,807.01 crore in September 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 1,299.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.31 crore in September 2022 up 135.47% from Rs. 68.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.21 crore in September 2022 up 69.11% from Rs. 148.55 crore in September 2021.

UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

UNO Minda shares closed at 553.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

UNO Minda
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,807.01 1,518.67 1,299.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,807.01 1,518.67 1,299.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,047.33 836.37 709.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 200.60 200.01 194.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.06 -9.92 -40.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 194.38 175.56 167.20
Depreciation 50.76 47.47 47.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.84 176.33 162.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.16 92.85 59.67
Other Income 65.29 14.37 41.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.45 107.22 101.25
Interest 9.73 8.98 10.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 190.72 98.24 90.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 190.72 98.24 90.98
Tax 30.41 14.25 22.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 160.31 83.99 68.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 160.31 83.99 68.08
Equity Share Capital 114.51 57.12 57.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 1.47 2.41
Diluted EPS 2.79 1.46 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 1.47 2.41
Diluted EPS 2.79 1.46 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm
