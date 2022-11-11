UNO Minda Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,807.01 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,807.01 crore in September 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 1,299.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.31 crore in September 2022 up 135.47% from Rs. 68.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.21 crore in September 2022 up 69.11% from Rs. 148.55 crore in September 2021.

UNO Minda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

UNO Minda shares closed at 553.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.